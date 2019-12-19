Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Breaking News: Two Dead After Murder and Police Shooting in Davis

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Law Enforcement
(1) Comment
577 Views
Share:

Early on Thursday morning, officers received a call from a residence on Avocet in North Davis.  It was a report of a domestic violence incident.

According to Sgt. Mike Munoz of the Davis Police Department, officers arriving could see a woman down.

“They encountered resistance at the front door,” he explained and that led them to fire shots.  “A male adult is deceased inside the residence.  The female that they saw down is also deceased.”

One of the officers suffered minor injuries – he was treated and released at the hospital.  The injuries were described as minor and not related to being shot.

Details are preliminary and this point and subject to change, he noted.

Sgt. Munoz described the woman as “down inside” – but did not know if she was deceased at the moment of arrival.

He described the call as originating from inside the residence, but did not specify as to who called the police.

He added, “the officers discharged their weapons, but it’s way way too early to say whether the officers struck the suspect and if they did, if they caused his death.”

An investigation is underway by the West Sacramento Police Department and the Yolo County District Attorney’s office into the officer-involved shooting.  The Davis Police Department is conducting their own administrative investigation.

The murder is the first in Davis since the January 10 shooting of Natalie Corona.

The Vanguard will have updates as more information becomes available.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “Breaking News: Two Dead After Murder and Police Shooting in Davis”

  1. Sharla Cheney

    Not a good day for our community.  Two people have died.  My thoughts are with their families, friends and neighbors.  Also, with the dispatchers and officers who responded to the call.  This cannot be an easy burden to carry.

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for