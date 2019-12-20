Police Say Man Attacked Them with a Knife, Forcing Them To Respond with Gunfire

Police have not identified the decedents in an early morning incident on Thursday where police responded to a 911 call from the female resident at 435 Avocet Place in Davis about a domestic disturbance. However, people familiar with the situation told the Vanguard that one of the individuals involved suffers from schizophrenia and was heavily involved with drugs and well known to the police.

Sgt. Mike Munoz of the Davis Police Department told the Vanguard that as they arrived, “officers could see through the front window and they could see the female down on the ground.”

“They could see that she was injured,” he said. However, at least when they arrived “she showed signs of life.” At some point while still on scene during the incident “she died.”

When the officers entered the front room of the house and attempted to access the woman to provide assistance “they were confronted by a male subject with a knife.”

Sgt. Munoz said, “He attacked the officers with a knife and that’s when they shot him.”

He told the Vanguard that more than one officer fired the shots, but could not confirm which officers.

He added that the police have had contacts with the residents at that address on several previous occasions.

Sgt. Munoz described the police receiving a 911 call in the early morning hours on Thursday. He said that five officers arrived at the scene. One of the officers injured his finger during the confrontation, but was not wounded by the knife itself.

“He was not stabbed,” the sergeant said. “He went to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Information on the two decedents is still pending the coroner making the identifications and notifications.

An investigation is underway by the West Sacramento Police Department and the Yolo County District Attorney’s office into the officer-involved shooting. The Davis Police Department is conducting their own administrative investigation.

The murder is the first in Davis since the January 10 shooting of Natalie Corona.

The Vanguard will have updates as more information becomes available.

—David M. Greenwald reporting