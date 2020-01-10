Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 29 – Joseph Tully and the State of Collusion

Joseph Tully is a criminal justice attorney out of Martinez who represented, among others, Paul Fullerton and Heidi Lepp. He is the author of a book called California: State of Collusion.

He said in the book: “It sounds troubling and extreme but I see it every week as a criminal defense lawyer practicing criminal law in California: psychopaths in law enforcement – and they’re not the outliers!”

He added: ” It’s not surprising but it is outrageous that these dangerously flawed people make it past what should be a much tighter screening system with ongoing accountability.”

On the podcast, we talk about the criminal justice system and focus heavily on the two cases of local interest.

You can read the transcript of his critical cross-examination of the sheriff’s deputy in the Heidi Lepp case.

