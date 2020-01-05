Ballot Arguments for Measure Q – the Sales Tax Extension

Measure Q will use the existing full cent sales tax – combined from the 2004 Measure and the 2014 Measure, both of which added half a cent to the sales tax. Measure Q would extend the existing tax, with no increases to the current rate, indefinitely until and unless repealed by the voters. Currently the measure provides about $8.6 million – a sizable portion of the city’s general fund budget.

For ballot language and impartial analysis – see here.

There are no opposition arguments.

Argument In Favor

Davis is special. Over many decades, we have intentionally designed our community to reflect, encourage, and support our core values. We gather for Farmer’s Market or music in our downtown common space and play sports in our parks, we’re proud to be a leader in bike- and walkability, and we love that our family-friendly town feels safe and secure. Voting Yes on Q is critical continuing this life which we so cherish.

Measure Q is supported by every Davis City Councilmember, the Davis Chamber of Commerce, Davis police officers, and many former and current local leaders because it generates crucial revenue for public safety, community public space, recreation programs, bike paths, and roadway maintenance.

Through the renewal of an existing sales tax, Measure Q continues approximately $9 million of annual revenue to our General Fund budget. These resources are fundamental for maintaining the services that support our quality of life .

Measure Q :

Does NOT increase taxes

Tax dollars stay local for the benefit of Davis residents; by law, revenue from this measure cannot be taken by the State.

Provides critical funding for Davis firefighters and police; helps maintain emergency response times

Is necessary for ongoing road repair and maintenance

Supports public open space, recreation programs, and parks

Continues funding for sidewalks and bike paths

Funds are reviewed annually by an independent auditor and the Davis Finance and Budget Commission

Allows for exemptions for essential purchases like groceries and medicine

We join Assemblymember Helen Thomson (ret.), Assemblymember Mariko Yamada (ret.), our County Supervisors, Davis first responders, every City Councilmember, and many more in asking that you VOTE YES ON Q to preserve the community we love and maintain our very precious quality of life.

For more: RenewDavis.com

Brett Lee, Mayor

Robb Davis, Former Mayor

Lois Wolk, Former Mayor and State Senator (ret.)

Ken Wagstaff, Former Mayor

Ann M. Evans, Former Mayor