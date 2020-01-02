Ballot Arguments for School Parcel Tax

With the city council election joining the school board in moving to the fall, the biggest question on the March ballot – basically two months away now – will be whether voters will approve the school parcel tax increase, which will go toward closing the teacher compensation gap.

If approved, Measure G, the parcel tax, would levy an ongoing parcel tax of $198 per year with senior, disability, and employee exemptions.

To see the full text and impartial analysis: here.

Signers in favor of the measure include: Delaine Eastin, the Davis resident who is a former California Superintendent of Public Instruction; Ryan Davis, the President of the Davis Schools Foundation; Roxanne Deutsch, a 2nd Grade teacher; Bill Roe, a business and community leader; and JoAnn Diel, a retired minister and public school teacher. On the rebuttal to the argument against they have: Alan Fernandes and Joe DiNunzio from the school board; Victor Lagunes from the Davis Teachers Association; Sande Royval from CSEA; and Cory Koehler, the Executive Director of the Davis Chamber.

Meanwhile, the same four signed the opposition arguments: Mary McDonald, a parent and school psychologist; John Hoover from the Yolo Taxpayers Association; Katie Kelly a farmer and parent; and Tom Randall, a local resident.

Argument in Favor

Measure G will maintain the Davis tradition of educational excellence for the children in our schools by supporting our teachers and school staff for about 50 cents a day.

Teachers in Davis schools are at the center of student achievement. Keeping teacher and support staff salaries competitive attracts the best educators to our schools and prevents staff from leaving for higher paying districts. Currently, Davis teachers and staff are paid less on average than those in other schools in our region. Measure G fixes this systemic problem and ensures high quality public education into the future.

Measure G allows our school district to:

Attract and retain outstanding teachers and educational staff.

Maintain a high quality education for our students by preserving excellent academic programs in reading, writing, math, history, arts, and science.

Ensure students have the teaching support needed to prepare them for college and 21st century careers.

Salaries for Davis teachers and school staff are lower than neighboring school districts. Measure G provides dedicated funding to close this compensation gap. It will help Davis recruit and retain the best educators, maintaining our community tradition of educational excellence in our public schools, and preserving strong property values.

All funding raised by Measure G will go directly to raising pay for our teachers and support staff.

Measure G protects seniors by providing a waiver.

California spends less on education per pupil than most other states. Recent changes in state law have reduced DJUSD’s share of funding even further. Local action is needed to honor our commitment to our educators.

Join students, parents, seniors, business and community leaders, the Davis Teachers Association and the California School Employees Association and Support Measure G! www.MeasureGYes.com

Signed:

Delaine Eastin, Former California Superintendent of Public Instruction

Ryan Davis, President of the Davis Schools Foundation

Roxanne Deutsch, 2nd Grade Teacher, DJUSD

William (Bill) Roe, Davis Business and Community Leader

JoAnn Diel, Retired Minister and Davis Public School Teacher

Rebuttal to the Argument in Favor

Supporters of Measure G present an emotional appeal without providing the background voters need to make an informed decision. After researching the facts, we cannot support Measure G. Better solutions exist for increasing teacher salaries.

Please consider:

In 2016 we approved Measure H, a $620/year parcel tax supporting Davis schools. In 2018 we approved Measure M, giving our schools 11 million annually for 30 years. Now, we are being asked to raise taxes yet again. Might existing funds be used to increase teacher salaries?

The median household income of Davis residents is $57,000/year. Can homeowners afford over $1,400/year in school taxes? Can tenants afford rent increases resulting from these taxes?

Farmers and homeowners already bear a disproportionate weight of school taxes, yet Measure G taxes a small plot of farmland or home the same as an office building or hotel. Might restructuring Measure G resolve this issue?

Unless modified, Measure G raises taxes yearly without end. Shall our poor planning burden future generations?

Two statewide measures, designed to increase funding of K-12 schools will be on the March/November 2020 ballot. Shouldn’t we wait for the voters’ response to these before increasing school parcel taxes?

We are a group of concerned Davis residents representing all, including farmers, low-income, seniors and future generations. We trust the innovation and diligence of the DJUSD to devise alternative funding and/or fair taxation practices to increase teacher salaries.

Give the school board a chance to improve their proposal. Vote NO on Measure G.

Thank you for your consideration.

www.noparceltaxes.org

Signed:

Mary McDonald, School Psychologist, Parent

John Hoover, President, Yolo County Taxpayers Association

Katie Kelly, Davis Farmer, Parent

Tom Randall Jr., Davis Resident

Argument Against

Davis residents have consistently supported increasing taxes for our schools. However, after careful analysis, we urge a NO vote on Measure G. To ensure the continued health of our community, other options for increasing teacher salaries should be explored.

Please consider these facts and questions:

Our district receives four times more voter-levied tax dollars/student than any other district in our region. The DJUSD currently receives funds from four separate parcel tax increases. Since 2010, the amount of parcel tax a Davis homeowner pays to support Davis schools has increased by more than 100%. Might existing funds be better used to increase teacher salaries?

Were Measure G to pass, the owner of a home with an assessed value of $391,000 would pay $1,400/year in school parcel taxes. This offsets the benefits of Proposition 13—designed to keep aging and lower-income residents in their homes. How would Measure G impact the age and economic diversity of our community?

Measure G raises taxes on thousands of acres of farmland. Doesn’t this offset the benefits of the Williamson Act—designed to protect the farming community so vital to our Davis heritage?

Measure G would tax a 900-square-foot home the same as a 50-unit apartment building. Why are homeowners bearing an unfair share of school parcel taxes? Shouldn’t taxation be based on the square foot of the structure such as in other districts?

Many California school districts are funded almost exclusively by LCFF, Federal and other State revenues. Might the DJUSD better obtain funding from these sources?

Each year over 600 students from other districts receive inter-district transfers to attend Davis schools. Is it fair that these students are subsidized by our tax dollars?

Vote for responsible school funding. Send Measure G back to the school board for revision. Vote NO on Measure G.

Signed:

Mary McDonald, School Psychologist, Parent

John Hoover, President, Yolo County Taxpayers Association

Katie Kelly, Davis Farmer, Parent

Tom Randall Jr, Davis Resident

Rebuttal to the Argument Against

The “No” position’s claims are simply not supported by the facts:

CLAIM: The District receives substantially more funding than other regional districts. FACT: DJUSD receives less funding from the State than average districts in the region. Local funding from the existing parcel tax was approved by voters to fund community priorities in science, the arts, libraries, and other programs.

CLAIM: There is existing money available to fund teacher increases elsewhere in the budget. FACT: 85% of District costs are for employee compensation. DJUSD already spends less than comparable districts for the remaining non-employee costs. Increasing teacher compensation requires additional local funding or a reduction in teachers and corresponding reduction in programs.



CLAIM: This creates economic hardship for senior citizens on fixed incomes.

FACT: Measure G provides seniors an exemption if they so choose.



CLAIM: This “offsets” the Williamson Act for thousands of acres of farmland.

FACT: Measure G has no impact on the Williamson Act, a state law, and most Davis farms are taxed as one parcel.



CLAIM: DJUSD should seek more funding from the State of California.

FACT: The State funding for each district is legally fixed by a formula.



CLAIM: DJUSD has hundreds of out-of-boundary students who unfairly benefit from those who pay the tax.

FACT: Each out-of-boundary student provides more than $8,900 in State funding to DJUSD. Having these students attend our schools enables the District to maintain a steady enrollment, avoiding significant budget and program cuts.



Signed:

Alan Fernandes, DJUSD Trustee

Joe DiNunzio, DJUSD Trustee

Victor Lagunes, President Davis Teachers Association

Sande Royval, President California School Employee Association – Davis

Cory Koehler, Executive Director Davis Chamber of Commerce