Doorbell Camera Catches a Residential Burglary on Video



By Coco Wang

A man was recorded by a doorbell camera while allegedly attempting to break into his parents’ house and allegedly stealing items from his brother.

David Lane is charged with felony first-degree residential burglary after allegedly breaking into his parents’ house, allegedly stealing a speaker and a baseball hat.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Mr. Lane allegedly rang the doorbell at his parents’ house in West Sacramento and kicked the door “late at night,” Deputy District Attorney Caryn Warren claims in her opening statement. A doorbell camera allegedly captured him and alerted the homeowner, who was away at the time, via a phone app.

According to the Deputy District Attorney, the defendant allegedly climbed onto the balcony of his parents’ house, allegedly entered into his brother’s bedroom, and allegedly stole a speaker and a baseball hat. The defendant then proceeded to the basement and stuffed a leaf bag with wine, alcohol and miscellaneous items.

The Deputy District Attorney also claimed that the defendant’s family did not welcome his presence in their house and some of Mr. Lane’s family members will be testifying as witnesses.

The defense attorney remarked on the modern technology in his opening statement, stating how the video can only capture a singular viewpoint. He argued that the video captured by the doorbell camera of the defendant kicking the front door is only capable of providing the partial truth.

Although the defendant seemed aggressive in the video by plunging the doorbell and kicking the door, there was no dent on the door from his kick.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2020.