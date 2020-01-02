Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 27: Linda Parisi Talks about Capitol Riot Case

In 2016, a group of anti-fascist counter protesters clashed with neo-Nazis at a white nationalist rally June 26, 2016, at the State Capitol. Seven anti-fascist counter-protestors were stabbed and several hospitalized.

Tried separately were three counter protestors who faced felony assault charges. That case dragged on until early this year, when the protestors were able to plead to misdemeanor charges and accept a prohibition against participating in protests for a several-year period.

Everyday Injustice talks to Sacramento Attorney Linda Parisi, who disputes the notion that the anti-fascists are the moral equivalent of the neo-Nazis and talks about the case against her client, Mike Williams.

