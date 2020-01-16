Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 31 – Genevieve Jones-Wright Progressive Prosecutor Candidate

Genevieve Jones-Wright was a public defender who ran for district attorney in 2018. She pushed for improving public safety and rehabilitation as opposed to increasing prosecutions, as well as taking on mass incarceration.

In October 2019, she was one of the main speakers at the Vanguard Annual Event on Progressive Prosecution and is the latest guest on Everyday Injustice in the progressive prosecution movement.

We discuss her career as a public defender, her criticism of the system, and her future plans.

