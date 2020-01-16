Breaking News
Home
Podcast

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 31 – Genevieve Jones-Wright Progressive Prosecutor Candidate

Posted by
Date:
in: Podcast
Leave a comment
4 Views
Share:
Genevieve Jones-Wright

Genevieve Jones-Wright was a public defender who ran for district attorney in 2018.   She pushed for improving public safety and rehabilitation as opposed to increasing prosecutions, as well as taking on mass incarceration.

In October 2019, she was one of the main speakers at the Vanguard Annual Event on Progressive Prosecution and is the latest guest on Everyday Injustice in the progressive prosecution movement.

We discuss her career as a public defender, her criticism of the system, and her future plans.

Sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for