Breaking News
Home
Podcast

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 32 – Maria Evangelista a Public Defender Running for Judge in SF

Posted by
Date:
in: Podcast
Leave a comment
1 Views
Share:

San Francisco Public Defender Maria Evangelista is running for an open judge position in San Francisco, she is attempting to become the firstLatina judge elected in San Francisco history.

“I’m running for judge to ensure that our courts are in touch with the communities they serve and provide equal treatment for all people that come before the courts,” Ms. Evangelista told a media publication. “That really goes back to who I am and how I’ve spent my whole life serving the public.”

Listen as Everyday Injustice talks to Ms. Evangelista about her candidacy, criminal justice reform and the San Francisco criminal justice system.

Sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for