Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 32 – Maria Evangelista a Public Defender Running for Judge in SF

San Francisco Public Defender Maria Evangelista is running for an open judge position in San Francisco, she is attempting to become the firstLatina judge elected in San Francisco history.

“I’m running for judge to ensure that our courts are in touch with the communities they serve and provide equal treatment for all people that come before the courts,” Ms. Evangelista told a media publication. “That really goes back to who I am and how I’ve spent my whole life serving the public.”

Listen as Everyday Injustice talks to Ms. Evangelista about her candidacy, criminal justice reform and the San Francisco criminal justice system.

