Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 34 – Michelle Tong Candidate for Judge in SF

Michelle Tong is a San Francisco Public Defender who is running for judge in an open San Francisco seat.

She said on her campaign page: “I have dedicated my life’s work to advocating in the underserved communities of this city to better the lives of others. Judges have the unique power to make decisions that affect us day to day. From child custody decisions, to neighbor disputes, to critical criminal justice determinations, San Francisco Superior Court Judges hold the power to make life altering decisions that affect those in our communities.”

She added, “As a resident of this city, a public defender, an immigrant rights’ advocate, and community based attorney, I will bring a unique perspective to the bench to help to better our communities and make us safe.”

Listen to Michelle as she talks to Everyday Injustice about the legal system in San Francisco and her decision to run for judge.

Sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9