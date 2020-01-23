Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 33 – Janos Marton Takes on Longtime Incumbent in Manhattan

Janos Marton is taking on longtime Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, who has served as DA for over a decade. Marton has led the effort to close the infamous Rikers Island jails, and refers to his opponent as “the city’s leading jailer.”

Marton is a leading organizer in the New York City decarceration movement. This week he has joined the call for Mr. Vance to resign in light of criticism for decisions by his office that seemed to favor powerful defendants such as Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

Mr. Marton has an ambitious goal of reducing the number of citizens in Manhattan jails by 80 percent while also ending the war on drugs, creating fairness in sentencing and protecting immigrants.

Janos Marton talked with Everyday Injustice this week about progressive prosecution and what he would add to the growing movement across the nation.

