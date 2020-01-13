Judge Rosenberg Takes Over Attempted Murder Case of Knights Landing and Yolano

By Nancy Martinez

The defense submitted a Penal Code section 995 motion to dismiss whole or parts of the information, along with bail motions, which will be heard on February 19, 2020. Department 14 will now handle all matters of the Gonzales case.

Jesse Rafael Gonzales is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, street gang activity, and firing a weapon. The shooting that Gonzales was allegedly part of on May 10, 2017, resulted in two injured victims.

The hearing on January 10, 2020, was for an Early Disposition Court motion for the assignment of all case purposes to Department 14. This case has been presided over by multiple departments, including Judge Dave Reed, previously in Department 8, who presided over the preliminary hearing.

The motion was granted and Judge David Rosenberg in Department 14 will now handle all matters of the case.

This hearing also included, as stated, 995 and bail motion submissions by the defense. These motions will be heard on February 19 at 1:30 pm in Department 14.

A jury trial is set to begin on Monday, March 23, at 8:30 am in Department 14.