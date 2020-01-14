Letter: Support for David Abramson/ Local Green New Deal

By Constanza Gonzalo

I support David Abramson for Yolo County Supervisor, District 4! He is bringing exactly what we need to the table—substantial, feasible, and detailed legislation and community collaboration to address the climate crisis— a local Green New Deal. Abramson is focusing on the most complex issue of my generation and gives me hope that I will have a livable and breathable future.

Although other candidates are focusing on important issues, Abramson’s platform focuses on modifying the economy in such a way that Yolo County will be more environmentally, economically, and socially just.

Some may point fingers on the culprit for climate change, but we are all just victims of a faulty system.

We need to focus on solutions and I believe with Abramson’s leadership, Yolo County will become a great example for others.

Even though climate change is a global problem, it may only be addressed with local, tangible solutions! I study Environmental Policy Analysis and Planning at UC Davis and I am confident that the Green New Deal will advance the county’s economy while deliberately improving the well-being of the community.