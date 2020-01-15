Nishi Delayed Yet Again as City Has to Fight Appeal

Housing for over 2000 students next to the UC Davis campus has been delayed yet again as the city announced on Tuesday that litigants who lost in court have filed an appeal on the Nishi project.

In June of 2018, Nishi became the first project to pass a Measure R vote when it won overwhelmingly by a near 60-40 margin. However, opponents challenged it in court – but Judge Peter Williams in October denied the petition ruling that the “petitioner has failed to establish that the project unlawful discriminates based on familial status.”

Nor did Judge Williams agree with petitions that the EIR failed to account for changed circumstances by failing to update the EIR to account for the 5000 to 6000 additional vehicle trips each day.

Judge Williams also noted: “Petitioner has failed to establish that the City’s decision to prepare an addendum, regarding transportation impacts, is not supported by substantial evidence.”

In their arguments, Plaintiffs’ Attorney Patrick Soluri argued that the affordable housing project violated fair housing principles by discriminating against families.

Mr. Soluri then countered that the city was ignoring their own consultants’ recommendation to do additional review, and they did nothing.

Mr. Soluri also argued that the judge wrongly ruled that the issue of health risks is outside the burden of CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act). Here he argued that there is evidence that the project exacerbates existing conditions, and this brings it into a CEQA issue

He said the standard is that if they can show that the air emissions can lead to significant health risks, then new case law requires that analysis.

However, this did not move Judge Williams, whose ruling remains, “Petitioner has not provided new information indicating that the project would cause an exacerbation of existing environmental hazards or conditions.”

He notes from case law “it is the project’s impact on the environment—and not the environment’s impact on the project—that compels an evaluation of how future residents or users could be affected by exacerbated conditions.”

However, the group or individuals calling themselves Davis Coalition for Sensible Planning filed a writ with the Third District Court of Appeal that appeals the decision.

Last night, Mayor Brett Lee reported out from closed session that the City Council voted in favor of defending the appeal.

The Nishi 2.0 project is a 700-unit, student-oriented apartment complex project, providing 2,200 beds, on a 47-acre site located between the University and Interstate 80. The City Council approved the project in February 2018 contingent on voter approval. In June 2018, the voters approved the project with 60.6% percent of the vote.

The appeal was filed on December 2, 2019 – this time within the statutory timeframe unlike Lincoln40 which was filed too late and thus dismissed with prejudice.

“We as a City make providing fair and affordable housing that meets CEQA requirements a top priority,” said Mayor Pro Tem Gloria Partida. “In addition, Measure R gives a voice to our voters in this process. We are defending this appeal because housing is badly needed and our citizens’ votes should be upheld.”

“The voters of Davis spoke clearly that they approved of this version of the Nishi project that will bring more quality housing to town,” said Dan Carson, Davis City Councilmember. “I am concerned about the continued effort to overturn the will of more than 11,000 voters who approved of this greatly needed housing.”

“We knew the City was 100% thorough in their analysis and disclosures as required by law. More often than not these lawsuits have nothing to do with environmental impacts but rather are attempts to stop or extort the project. The court rejected the spurious claims and reached a sound decision based on the facts and the proper process that was followed,” Tim Ruff, the Nishi Project Manager, told the Vanguard.

Adam Hatefi, the External Affairs Vice President of ASUCD issued a pointed response in a press release.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Housing Development Plans Once Again Put On Hold In Wake Of Appeal By Anti-Student Activists

By Adam Hatefi

Development of the long-needed Nishi 2.0 housing project is once again being put on hold as anti-student activists Susan Rainier and Colin Walsh filed an appeal last week in an ongoing legal battle over the future of student housing. The group filing the appeal is objecting to a recent court ruling by the Yolo County Superior Court declaring their initial lawsuit against Nishi 2.0 to be baseless.

This lawsuit is abhorrent. Both students and non-students overwhelmingly voted for the development of more housing. It was approved by the community and it was given a green-light by the courts. Now, this insignificant group of feckless, student-hating, well-fed miscreants are holding it and the rest of our university community hostage. While many of us are experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, student debt and rising tuitions, they are sitting back and doing everything in their power to ruin students’ lives.

Nishi was introduced as a way to combat rising rates of homelessness and housing insecurity among the students and the Davis community in general, but the development of the project has been held up for the past year due to the original lawsuit filed by anti-student advocates.

Nishi 2.0 is a mixed-use student housing project that was approved in 2018 in a landslide victory for students and housing activists. Davis is a community desperately in need of housing: according to a fall survey from UC Davis, 30 apartments, or 0.4 percent, of 7,073 leased by unit were vacant—last year that number was just 0.2 percent.

It is our hope that the court battle will end soon, before the cost of these delays kills the project entirely. Housing is needed now more than ever, and this brazen attempt to subvert the democratic will of Davis voters is repugnant and distasteful. If this well-fed group of saboteurs had experienced some of that which many students on this campus struggle through each and every day, perhaps they would be more hesitant to so disgracefully abuse the court system to achieve their own self-interested objectives and further anti-student bigotry.