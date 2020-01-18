People Power Endorses Deos for Supervisor

(From Press Release) – Yolo People Power endorses Linda Deos for 4th District Yolo County Supervisor. Ms. Deos is making criminal justice reform one of her top priorities. We appreciate her collaborative approach to problem-solving that includes listening to many voices. She pro-actively engages community members in thinking creatively about how to locally address climate change, affordable housing, quality and accessible childcare, economic development and community safety. We see her showing up to community meetings, rallies and protests; as well as city council and county board meetings. We appreciate her willingness to support and engage with many diverse members of our community.

Yolo People Power is a network of concerned residents that first convened in January 2017 and has advocated for public policies promoting immigrant safety, police accountability, transparency in the use of surveillance technologies and criminal justice reform.