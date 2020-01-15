Residential Burglary Jury Trial Continues as Three Witnesses are Called to the Stand



By Nancy Martinez and Simran Bhatt

Three witnesses testified on their familial relationship with the defendant and the alleged household items that allegedly were stolen by the defendant.

Caleb David Lane is being charged with first-degree residential burglary after doorbell footage allegedly shows Mr. David and an unidentified male making several attempts to get inside the home and disturbing residents inside. Caleb David Lane’s trial continued on Jan. 14, 2019, as the District Attorney’s witnesses get called up to the stand. Three witnesses testified and a fourth was set to be called in the same afternoon. The first witness testified about the relationship between her and Caleb, among how 911 was summoned to the incident on October 9, 2019. The second and third witnesses also testified to their relationships with Mr. Lane and also about objects that were allegedly stolen from inside the home and home garage.

The first witness called to the stand by District Attorney Caryn Warren was a close relative to the defendant, David Lane, who resided in the same home for over 16 years and periodically in the last 8 years.

The witness describes the relationship between herself and the defendant as distant and explained the last time they saw each other was sometime in September 2019 when they met at McDonald’s to provide Mr. Lane with money.

According to the first witness, she has never told Mr. Lane that he was not allowed inside the home but explained that the witness’s husband was very clear about Mr. Lane not being allowed in the home. The witness went on to explain that she has also never given him permission to enter the home or has provided him with keys to the home.

On the morning of Oct. 9, 2019, the first witness testified that while she was away on vacation in Colorado and received a notification from her security system. The system is a motion-activated recording system on her doorbell, alerting her of activity on the front porch of her house in West Sacramento, Ca.

The witness explains that she saw Mr. Lane approaching the door and attempting to kick down the door to her house. The witness called the police in concern for the safety of her home.

This witness also testified to the relationship between Mr. Lane and her husband. This relationship was described to be more distant than Mr. Lane’s and the first witness’s relationship.

The second witness explained how in the past, her husband went as far as switching the locks to the house multiple times and putting nails in the columns of their home’s front porch to hinder Mr. Lane’s ability to climb into the room directly above the porch.

The second witness was Mr. Lane’s brother who lives in West Sacramento. He stated that he did not give Mr. Lane permission to enter the house and that a few of his items from his bedroom was stolen by Mr. Lane. The items included a Budweiser speaker, cowboy hat and a bike. He also mentioned how there were nails bolted to the balcony ledge by their stepfather in order the prevent the brothers from sneaking out of the house when they were younger.

The brother also stated that nails made it difficult but still did not prevent people from entering the balcony. This balcony leads to the brother’s room, which was formerly Mr. Lane’s room when he used to stay in the house. The brother stated that while he had a decent relationship with his brother, he did not approve of the decisions that Mr. Lane has made.

The second witness also went into detail about an incident the day before the burglary.

On Aug. 9, 2019, Mr. Lane allegedly came to the house looking for his mom but only encountered the brother as the mother was on vacation. He mentioned that he missed his mother and that it was difficult to get in contact with her as she was usually not present at home.

The third witness was Mr. Lane’s step-father. The step-father mentioned he had a decent relationship with Mr. Lane but that transitioned to no relationship approx. five years ago. The step-father emphasized how he prohibited Mr. Lane from entering the house.

He then recalled the incident that occurred. He claimed that around 4:30 am on Aug. 9, 2019, Mr. Lane and his friend allegedly knocked on the door repeatedly even after the stepfather told him to not enter the house through the built-in speaker on their security system.

Around the time the third witness was taking their grandchild to school at 7:40 am, the witness walked outside and confronted Mr. Lane and the other male telling them that it was their last warning to get off his property.

When he went to drop the child off at school, he was informed by his wife that the police were at their home, and to not go back to the house. The witness was later instructed to go back to the home to talk to the police.

The fourth witness was set to testify at 1:30 pm on January 14, 2020.