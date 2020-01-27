Two Brothers Sentenced to Time in State Prison for Assaulting an Elderly Man and His Son-in-Law

By Abigail Henderson

Angelo and Fernando Griego were sentenced to a total of 17 years between the two in state prison for their assault on two men.

On November 26, 2018, Angelo Scott Griego and Fernando Griego assaulted an 80-year-old man and his son-in-law, leaving the victims with serious injuries and required trips to the hospital.

The Griego brothers were both charged with felonies of assault by the infliction of great bodily injury and assault by force. They were sentenced by Judge Paul K. Richardson.

Angelo Griego will serve an aggregate of 8 years in state prison, while Fernando Griego will serve an aggregate prison term of 9 years for a prior conviction.

As the victim’s daughter read her statement to the Court, Angelo Griego pretended to be asleep and Fernando Griego jammed his fingers into his ears.

The statement focused on the damage the Griego brothers inflicted on the victims and their family, and the justice they now seek. The victim’s daughter also described another assault on her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, by other members of the Griego family.

When the statement was finished, Angelo Griego began to clap loudly.

Judge Richardson asked, “Why would you do such a thing, Mr. Griego?”

Judge Richardson also issued a Criminal Protective Order that would protect the victims and their families from any contact with the Griego brothers, or any third-parties, for three years.

Fernando Griego demanded an in-depth explanation of the appeal process from the judge and then from his counsel, so an appeal could be likely for this case in the next few weeks.