Assessment Tools That Decide the Fate of Pretrial Incarceration Are Now Denounced by Pretrial Justice Institute

By Brittany Mason

The Pretrial Justice Institute has changed their stance on pretrial risk assessment tools justly equating if the accused in criminal court should be allowed to stand trial while incarcerated.

Pretrial risk assessment tools were created in an attempt to make a universal set curriculum that calculates the flight risk and possible new crime risk of a person accused of a crime before the trial. The Pretrial Justice Institute identifies common problems during pretrials as bond money and systematic discrimination.

Recently, the Pretrial Justice Institute released a statement expressing their new stance on these assessment tools. They had once supported the use of pretrial risk assessment tools as they regarded them as universal unbiased tools that use multiple factors to calculate the flight risk of the accused pretrial. The Pretrial Justice Institute has now stated that although in recent studies on the use of pretrial risk assessment tools there has been some success, there has been consistent racial discrimination despite the tool.

The institute recognized that the pretrial risk assessment tool had not been the core reasoning behind successful reform, but rather the people and justifications that had instead focused on the systems dedication for positive change and the people who are committed to decarceration. The institute now sees the problem with the tools and have opposed them as well as their consistent opposition to financial bonds that seemingly disfigures the opportunity of not being incarcerated during pretrial and trial.

The common pretrial risk assessment tool is Public Safety Assessment that is based on research. The system considers age, prior criminal record, convictions and pending charges, previous failures to appear back in court, and the current level of criminal offense. The system will then assign scores that stem from the various answers and levels of the factors previously mentioned. The score will rank the likeness of failure to appear in court, new criminal activity, and new violent criminal activity. The system is not to include factors of race, ethnicity, nor the location of the matters.

The Public Safety Assessment system is used throughout four states and in various counties in various states across the country. The Public Safety Assessment is also designed to help local stakeholders in drafting policies that relate to pretrial. The system is meant to adhere to local statuses and local court rules they may have.

The Pretrial Justice Institute had referenced various civil rights activists and groups that had voiced their opposition to the pretrial risk assessment tools. Recently, Media Mobilizing Project and Media Justice led a research on the various risk assessment systems and concluded that the tool is not reducing pretrial justice.

The research conducted discounted factors of race with gender age, and previous convictions and found that there was an inherent bias still to racial minorities. Further, the research had shown that latinx and and black criminal defendants were more likely to be categorized as high flight risk compared to white criminal defendants.

Soon following this research and scrutiny of risk assessment tools, the Pretrial Justice Institute has released their new outlook on the tools. The Pretrial Justice Institute in their statement had referenced that the pretrial risk assessment tools had been accused of pretrial justice in some jurisdiction but had failed in others; however, in both cases, racial discrimination had still been prevalent. They had concluded that they are dedicated to racial justice in all areas of their institute’s focus including pretrial risk justice, increased use of citations, and financial bonds.

