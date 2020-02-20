City Names New Finance Director

(From Press Release) – The City of Davis announced today that City Manager Mike Webb has named Elena Adair, as the City’s new Finance Director. Ms. Adair is currently the Director of Finance for the city of Alameda, Calif. where she has served for the last five years. She will start her new position in Davis on March 16, 2020. She is credentialed both as a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Public Finance Officer.

“The City is incredibly fortunate to have Elena Adair joining our team as our Finance Director,” said Mike Webb, Davis City Manager. “With over 17 years’ experience in municipal finance, Elena brings a wealth of experience and progressive best practices that will help the City continue on its path of fiscal sustainability and responsibility.”

“I look forward to working closely with City staff to implement strategic finance plans that will ensure fiscal transparency,” said Adair. “One of my goals is to convey complex financial information to the public in easily understandable terms.”

Adair began her career at a Bay Area accounting firm, and has served for over 13 years in a variety of municipal finance roles. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s College of California, holding a bachelor’s of science degree in Accounting and Business Administration.