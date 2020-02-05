Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 39 – Tirpak Spends 25 Years Wrongly Imprisoned, Freed by SB 1437

Early in 2019, Michael Tirpak became the third person released from prison under SB 1437. He had served time in prison since 1996 following his conviction on first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said he was driving the getaway driver, but attorneys from the Loyola Project for the Innocent said evidence presented at his trial showed that Tirpak, then 18, was using a pay phone down the street at the time of the crime committed by two younger teens.

He was convicted under the felony murder rule but that conviction was vacated under SB 1437, which grants resentencing for individuals who were not the actual killers and not found to have acted with reckless indifference.

On the podcast, he talks about his conviction and how he came to be freed.

