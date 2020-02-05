Breaking News
Home
Podcast

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 39 – Tirpak Spends 25 Years Wrongly Imprisoned, Freed by SB 1437

Posted by
Date:
in: Podcast
Leave a comment
5 Views
Share:

Early in 2019, Michael Tirpak became the third person released from prison under SB 1437. He had served time in prison since 1996 following his conviction on first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said he was driving the getaway driver, but attorneys from the Loyola Project for the Innocent said evidence presented at his trial showed that Tirpak, then 18, was using a pay phone down the street at the time of the crime committed by two younger teens.

He was convicted under the felony murder rule but that conviction was vacated under SB 1437, which grants resentencing for individuals who were not the actual killers and not found to have acted with reckless indifference.

On the podcast, he talks about his conviction and how he came to be freed.

Sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for