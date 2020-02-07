Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 40 – Larry Krasner and the Progressive Prosecution Movement

In 2017, Larry Krasner, a lifelong defense and civil rights attorney stunned the world by winning election to DA of Philadelphia and in so doing transformed the criminal justice system not only in his own city, but launched a movement across the country for progressive reform.

He has seen tremendous progress but also seen the system attempt to push back against these changes.

Listen as he talks about his two years in Philadelphia. He told Everyday Injustice that one of the biggest problems in the criminal justice system is that it doesn’t account for people changing. As Bryan Stephenson has said, each of us is “more than the worst thing we’ve done” and we have a tremendous capacity for change – something that the current system doesn’t take into account enough.

