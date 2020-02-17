Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 42 – Anti – Recidivism Coalition

Recidivism is one of the greatest flaws of our criminal justice system – we punish people to the hilt and they get released without the tools to survive outside of our prison system and end up re-offending.

The heart of criminal justice reform is to end these never ending cycles prison and poverty.

And the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) is fighting that frontline battle ” to change lives and create safe, healthy communities by providing a support and advocacy network for and by formerly incarcerated men and women. To accomplish this mission, ARC advocates for fair policies in the juvenile and criminal justice systems and provides a supportive network and reentry services to formerly incarcerated individuals.

Our guest is J’Mel Carter who tells how he committed a gang murder in 1996 at the age of 20 and was sentenced to 30 years to life. He spent 20 years in prison before being released, he has now become a mentor and leader, working with incarcerated youths hoping to inspire them to leave prison and turn their lives around.

Listen to J’Mel Carter’s remarkable story on Everyday Injustice.

