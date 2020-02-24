Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 44: Senator Nancy Skinner

Senator Nancy Skinner has authored some of the most important criminal justice legislation in the state.

Senator Skinner represents, among other places, Berkeley in the State Senate. Prior to her election to the State Senate in 2016, Skinner was a member of the California State Assembly, representing California’s 15th State Assembly district from 2008 to 2014.

On the Podcast, the senator talks about the importance of SB 1437—felony murder reform. We also talk about SB 1421, police transparency legislation, opening up police records to the public and her most recent bill, SB 889, which would raise the minimum age to 20 for being prosecuted as an adult.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

