Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 45 – Laura Conover Prosecutor Candidate in Pima County

Laura Conover is running for County Attorney in Pima County Arizona, home of Tuscon.

According to her bio, she “dedicated her career to helping the Southern Arizona community by defending the poor, advocating for victims, and fighting for justice in local and federal courts. She decided to run for the position of Pima County Attorney to bring much-needed reform to Southern Arizona’s criminal justice system.”

She is facing two candidates from the County Attorney’s Office.

