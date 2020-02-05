FBC Chair: We Need to Make the Citizens of Davis Very Aware of Exactly How Large These Liabilities Are

Commission Talks about How to Address City Deficit, among Other Topics, in Joint Meeting with Council

The Finance and Budget Commission met jointly with the council last week, and one of the big topics of conversation was addressing the city’s ongoing budget shortfall.

Commissioner Ray Salomon noted that along with the council they shared a concern about ongoing budget deficits, including unfunded liabilities, OPEB (other Post-Employment Benefits) and other obligations .

“Our obligations are $10 million more (round number), than we take in each year,” he said, also noting “the unfunded needs for infrastructure. In the 17-18 budget, it was around $156 million. If you believe the Leland model, that’s now $258 million over the next 20 years.”

He said, “The ongoing budget deficits are a major concern and focus of the commission.”

Chair Michelle Weiss clarified, “The term budget deficit is probably a little misleading because obviously our budget’s balanced… But that we have unfunded liabilities.”

She noted the Pavement Condition Index came up last meeting and that’s a big issue.

She said, “I don’t want to just admire the problem.”

Councilmember Dan Carson said that the subcommittee of himself and Gloria Partida were looking at those numbers and were exploring potential solutions.

“We’re going to vet the numbers,” he said.

Michelle Weiss responded, “I think it’s good to vet the numbers… But it’s still big. Any way you look at them, they’re large.”

She added, “Whether they have one less zero or whatever, they’re large.”

Ms. Weiss pointed out, “We’re not alone as a city. This is not due to some terrible thing that Davis did. The notion of citizens being aware of where we stand. Where we need to go. And what efforts we would need to make things happen.”

She said that both she and commission believes, “We need to make the citizens of Davis very aware of exactly how large these liabilities are.” She said, “The answer’s not easy. It’s going to be some combination of things. But it will also be some things that people will not like.”

Mayor Brett Lee agreed that whatever the exact number is – $7 million or $10 million, “It’s quite large. It’s still many million above what we are currently spending.”

He did say, “I think there’s much more to it than – hey, let’s publicize the problem so that everybody is aware of it.” He suggested that the value added from the commission could be in addressing “what are some of the best practices.”

He said, “I find it very hard to believe that we are doing as best as we can.” He said that we should be asking “what are other places doing, what seems to be providing some results.”

Mayor Lee noted, “There’s so much more you can do to value-add rather than, hey, let’s let everyone know there’s this horrible unfunded liability.”

He said, “I think the real value is how do we help address this situation.”

The question is, he said, “What next?”

Mayor Pro Tem Gloria Partida said, “I think it’s very valuable that the public is aware of where we are, but there has to be a second part to that. When we reach out to the public, we have to say this is the problem that we have and because of that, we are doing x – we have to start coming up with what those x’s are.

“We have to start putting some solutions forward to the community,” she said.

She suggested going to each of the departments, since they are most familiar with the budget and finding areas to save.

Mayor Lee added, “Every community in California is facing this problem of how you maintain the roads and bike paths and sidewalks.”

Commissioner Gurkern Sufi noted, “When it gets too big, and OPEB and the liabilities pop, you get Vallejo and Stockton. Cities go bankrupt.”

He noted, “How can the funds that are sitting a little more idly with various interest rates be maximized?”

Ray Solomon added, “I’m not sure, down the road, federal help for California will be there. As you correctly point out, every city has issues with infrastructure. Every city is also having an issue with unfunded pension and OPEB. So my concern is effectively we may be out there without a safety valve.”

He added, “In other words, it could be a widespread problem and no help in the offing. At least Vallejo and Stockton had the state behind them. I worry about the scenario, especially since the economy is about as good as it gets, where a bunch of cities go into distress at the same time.”

The council and commission talked about a number of other issues.

The commission is concerned with the loss of Finance Director Nitish Sharma after just 15 months on the job, and talked about the need to be able to attract and retain a quality caliber of finance director who could continue Mr. Sharma’s great work.

In addition, there were concerns raised which Councilmember Dan Carson agreed with about the difficulty of tracking Capital Improvement Projects.

As the commission pointed out, CIPs are budgeted for one year, but continue down the road and some of the money is allocated before it needs to be.

Councilmember Carson agreed with the concern. He noted a few years ago they looked at the budget, saw $30 to $40 million worth of projects appropriated and they wanted the status to know if they were on time and on budget.

“We couldn’t get that easily without an incredible amount of work by staff,” he said. “That kind of snapshot was fairly inaccessible. If you don’t have that kind of information at your fingertips, how do you manage?”

—David M. Greenwald reporting