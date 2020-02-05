Breaking News
Letter: Betrayal or disagreement?

Linda Deos

By Francesca Wright

I have been surprised by voices implying that any support for Linda Deos is a betrayal and an act of disrespect of the incumbent 4th District supervisor. I am grateful for Supervisor Provenza’s 35 years of public service as a public interest lawyer, on the Davis school board and as a Yolo supervisor. Yet while he has told Ms. Deos that her “time has not yet arrived,” I am one of many who disagree.

The economic disparities in Yolo County continue to grow, forcing more people into homelessness. We are expanding our county jail, where according to the Sheriff, 50-70% of its inmates have yet to go to trial. Our foster care system has not recovered from the disastrous and disruptive years when the department was disrupted by the Board of Supervisors. Despite years of effort, we still have no data-driven management system to track the mentally ill who get caught up in our criminal justice system.

Today’s problems require more than status-quo leadership. We can and must proactively govern to generate solutions.  It is time for fresh new energy. We need someone who can look at problems with clear eyes and invite expertise and community creativity to address them. We need someone who will dialogue with those who may differ, with the intention of seeking common ground.

There is no shame in passing leadership roles to those with the fire, drive and skills to proactively and collaboratively envision new solutions. I support Linda Deos because I believe we need her energy now.

