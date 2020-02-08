Letter: David Abramson for Yolo Cty Supervisor

By Joseph Wisgirda

I would like to write to you in support of David Abramson for Yolo county Supervisor, district 4. The state of our water supply here in Yolo County is simply atrocious. I remember moving here from Massachusetts in the early 90s, and having to get used to Davis tap water.

The more I found out about it, the more I realized I never should have been drinking it at all. I can get used to hard water, what I can’t get used to is runoff from fertilizers and pesticides. We are on Sac river water now, but the problem still persists.

As we move into the future so must agriculture, including big agriculture. The adoption and transition to sustainable and ecologically sound farming practices doesn’t lie in the future, it must happen today in order for there to be a tomorrow.

It’s crucial for farmers and community leaders to be able to come to the table and be able to voice their news and come to consensus. Their requires leaders who are well informed about specifics of the issues at hand and who feel passionate about coming to sensible resolution. David cares about these issues.

We deserve to live and raise our children without these toxins chronically present in our personal and local ecology. I believe he will work to change this. Please support his campaign for Yolo County Supervisor district 4.