Letter: Davis High PTA Endorses Measure G

in: Breaking News, DJUSD, Elections, Opinion
DHS PTA 2019/20 Executive Board

The Davis High School PTA voted to endorse Measure G, and we’d like to ask for your YES vote on March 3. DHS PTA recognizes the role a consistent staff plays on our campus. Being a teen is challenging enough and having adults who know you and understand where you’ve been and where you’re trying to go is key. We need a stable environment for our teenagers that can support them in the last few steps before adulthood. The success of DHS depends upon four core values:

Programs — we need to offer classes that prepare students for careers.
Facilities — we need to have the space and infrastructure to teach 21st century learning.
Family — we need students and parents to feel welcomed and acknowledged.
Staff — we need dedicated and talented staff who are using best practices and compassionate teaching.

Measure G will help achieve the Staff principle. At the core of every PTA’s mission is to advocate for its school community. Let’s support our children and our teachers and pass Measure G!

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

