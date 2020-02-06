Letter: Jim Provenza Has Earned Reelection

By Ken Wagstaff

On the March election ballot I support Jim Provenza for reelection to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors.

Jim’s wealth of experience is an invaluable asset, particularly in a policy area of great interest to me, services to the county’s older population. He led the effort to raise over $3 million for a new Yolo Adult Day Health Center, and actively supports the plan for an adult day care center to be operated in Davis by Yolo Hospice and Citizens Who Care.

Jim established and chairs the Healthy Aging Alliance, a nonprofit organization that advocates for needs of seniors and provides community education and collaboration. The alliance is currently working to improve services for persons who are homebound, require memory care, or who need assistance during a natural disaster.

Jim is Yolo’s representative to the federal Area 4 Agency on Aging, working to obtain funding for services in our county. He frequently lobbies at the state Capitol for seniors, recently working to increase budget support for board and care homes.

Jim chairs the county’s Aging Commission and advocates for affordable senior housing. And, while pursuing all these policy efforts, Jim continues his hands-on work on behalf of individual constituents, including his recent help to mobile home residents in Davis.

Let’s vote to keep Jim on the Board of Supervisors!

Ken Wagstaff Former Mayor of Davis and Former Executive Director, Yolo Citizens Who Care for the Elderly