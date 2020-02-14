Man Allegedly Throws Rock and Shatters Courthouse Door

By Julietta Bisharyan

WOODLAND – A preliminary hearing was held in regard to a charge of vandalism on a Yolo County Superior Court door.

On Jan. 24, 2020, the defendant, Jeffrey Matthew Corson, allegedly threw a rock which shattered the glass door. Prior to this incident, he had been previously charged restitution fines. That afternoon, more than five officers showed up to the scene before detaining him.

Prosecutor Stephanie Novelli called forth Deputy Sheriff Erin Forster to testify. Deputy Forster works at the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and was dispatched to the courthouse regarding the vandalism.

When she arrived at the scene, Dep. Forster noticed a large hole in the courthouse entrance door. Next to the broken shards on the ground was a river rock, about the size of a football. The witness estimated it to be around six by four inches in size.

When asked by Judge Timothy L. Fall to identify the defendant in the courtroom, the witness promptly did so.

According to Dep. Forster, a man who worked on the cleaning staff at the courthouse witnessed Corson outside the doors. He heard a large crash while working and turned to see Corson yelling, “Get out of my house!”

The deputy also had the chance to watch the surveillance footage of the incident, which showed Corson approaching the courthouse. Standing on the gravel, he was seen stepping onto the walkway and raising his right hand to throw the rock directly at the window.

Based on Dep. Forster’s judgment, the rock did not appear to be from the grounds of the courthouse, suggesting that Corson had brought it with him to the scene.

When asked by Defense Attorney Karen Soell as to why the witness was able to identify the rock as a “river rock,” the witness said that she had been doing landscape work at home and had become familiar with the different types of stones.

After the arrest, officers were allegedly unable to hold a conversation with Corson.

According to Deputy Forster, the cost to replace the courthouse door, including labor and parts, is $3000.

Judge Fall found that sufficient evidence to try Corson on a single count of vandalism.

An arraignment has been set for Feb. 27, 2020, at 9 am.