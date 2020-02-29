Breaking News
My View: Will Measure G Pass?

Date:
in: Breaking News, Budget/Taxes, DJUSD, Elections
With voting scheduled to occur on Tuesday – the question locally will largely come down to Measure G.  Will Measure G pass?  While a two-thirds vote is a high hurdle, I believe that Measure G will narrowly pass for a number of reasons.

First, while there has been a slight uptick in the number of opposition letters in the last two weeks after the announcement that they were launching their official campaign – overall the yes side has an overwhelming advantage of at least a 3 to 1 margin.

Along the same lines, as we have noted a number of times, the one close call, Measure A in 2011 was proceeded by a prolonged period of controversy and we just don’t see it.

Third, and this is probably less important, the few arguments against Measure G that we have seen have had serious factual errors – supporting taxes that cannot be used for school funding and more.

I pulled the last three opposition letters to Measure G in the Enterprise to get a sense for who is writing and what they are arguing..

The first thing I noticed was who the three were: Janet Zwahlen – a past parcel tax opposition leader who was a litigant on the lawsuit.  Jose Granda and his wife Imelda.  Jose Granda has opposed pretty much every parcel tax and ran for school board several times, finishing relatively low.

While not definitive, who is writing the letters is suggestive that the pool of opposition is not expanding.

Looking at the arguments…

Janet Zwahlen focuses on several points.

First, she argues: “It imposes parcel taxes that never expire and increases every year forever, for generation upon generation.”

It is misleading to suggest that the taxes increase year after year.  What the tax does is have an escalator to keep pace with inflation.  So the number increases, but if they calibrate it correctly, it simply moves with constant dollars.

“But, those who benefit (all school district employees), even those who make $200,000 a year, and even those on part time jobs are exempt. Is it fair that they can vote for a parcel tax that they do not have to pay?”

Parcel taxes are definitely unfair and there will be a large amount of people who can vote for a parcel tax who won’t pay it.  But everyone who makes that argument conveniently forgets that the tax system addresses this point by requiring a two-thirds vote.  In essence, it takes two yes votes to equal one no vote.

She adds: “Since landlords no doubt will pass on the tax to renters…”

Except that in multi-family dwellings, each parcel still only pays $200.  So if you have 100 units, each unit would be responsible for about $2.  Even in rental home, $200 over a year period is less than $20 per month – and given that rents increase about $70 to $100 per year, Measure G is likely not to impact most renters.

Jose Granda writes: “In the past, I ran for the Davis School Board on a platform of fairness and responsibility to the taxpayers; 9,253 Davis voters joined me in opposing Measure E and others. This means that not everyone in Davis agrees with the idea of unfair parcel taxes.”

While true, he is ignoring three key facts here.  First, parcel taxes have all passed by more than two to one margins.  Meaning that while not everyone agrees, the vast majority do.  Second, Jose Granda finished poorly in the two races he ran.  And third, Jose Granda actually underformed the no on the parcel tax.

He later adds: “I ask those 9,253 voters who believed in me, as well as my opposition to these unfair practices, to go out and vote no on Measure G.”

That’s rather ironic, because those 9253 voters were not enough to defeat the parcel tax in previous years.

Finally, Ms. Granda argues: “It is disingenuous. How can it be that those who benefit from the measure (all school district employees) do not have to pay the parcel tax?”

That seems like a strange argument.  Much of the time, the people who benefit directly from taxpayer assistance are not the ones paying the taxes.

She adds, “It is not just for teachers. Measure G makes Davis homeowners and renters pay salary and pension increases for all school district employees!”

“Measure G does not improve instruction. It is an abuse of the good heart of Davis homeowners, who in the past have supported temporarily parcel taxes to help with state budget shortfalls. Measure G has no time limit, it is forever and it has no limit on the cost to you either. It increases every year and without a time limit, the accumulative amount is unlimited. It is not fair to ask homeowners and renters to pay for the salary increases and pensions of all district employees at an increasing rate every year and forever. This makes Measure G the most expensive parcel tax ever in Davis history.”

There is a lot to unpack here.  Again, the number increases, but it is calibrated to inflation.  The voters always have the option of voting to repeal the parcel tax.

She argues in several places, “Throwing money like this does not make better staff, better teachers or better schools.”

That’s a debatable point.  There are several factors here.  First, there is at least a reasonable chance that without Measure G passing, the district decides to make cuts to program.  Second, the alternative is that they allow teacher compensation to continue to lag which when more senior teachers retire, could result in a large number of teachers leaving.

That doesn’t guarantee that schools will get worse – but certainly that is not helpful.

For the most part the arguments against the tax remain focused on the inherent unfairness of parcel taxes, the size and cost of the parcel tax, and things like exemptions and the fact that it doesn’t expire.

At this point, we just don’t see a lot of opposition to the measure coming out of the woodwork and it looks like it should pass – albeit narrowly.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

16 thoughts on “My View: Will Measure G Pass?”

      1. Bill Marshall

        Yeah… just thought of that question, reading the article… one could plausibly argue for either of the three ‘thresholds’… no one sees to want to discuss the details, only that it “subsequently may be repealed by the voters”…

  2. Ron Glick

    I think at the end of this debate the question comes down to whether DJUSD will maintain a stable long term teaching staff or become, in  large part, a post graduate training program for other districts.

    I hope people vote yes.

  3. Josh Pollich

    Previous parcel taxes have passed. So what might make this one different?

     

    1) The parcel tax is different. There are features of this tax that are unique: the exemption for school employees, the lack of a sunset clause, the pegging to inflation. All these might tip some people from yes to no.

     

    2) Davis is different. The EMC Research poll from last year shows that priorities have shifted enormously for many residents in the last 6 years when it comes to affordable housing and land use policies. Arguments in favor of propping up property values ring hollow for renters hurt by their rise.

    As one point of anecdata: my wife and I were not in Davis for the parcel tax votes in 2011 and 2016 but we both voted no on this one.

    1. Hiram Jackson

      “the pegging to inflation”

      That’s not different.  That has been in school parcel taxes for about a decade.

      As David Greenwald pointed out in another blog piece, a school parcel tax is not a perfect instrument for raising money locally, but it’s all that’s available.

    2. Hiram Jackson

      Josh Pollich:  The way I see it, Measure G is an attempt to address another criticism of Davis you leveled elsewhere:

       It is unconscionable and selfish to live next to a major research university, purport to live in a small town, and prevent students, faculty, and their families from having full and complete lives in their communities.

      I don’t know what that means to you, but to me it means having public schools that are better able to employ and pay graduates of our local public university, and to be able to have their kids go to public schools that are appropriately staffed.

    1. David Greenwald

      If we were to do a fact check – it would be true but misleading.  It has to do with seniority.  Davis teachers are on the top end of experience, so they get more than other districts because it’s not an apples to apples comparison.

      If you compare the bottom teacher to bottom teacher, Davis teachers are heavily disadvantaged.

      If you compare top teacher in the step and column to top teacher, Davis teachers are still disadvantaged but the gap is considerably smaller.

      However, at no point when you make an apples to apples comparison does a Davis teacher make more than a comparable district.

    2. Hiram Jackson

      It is a straight average of all of the salaries in the district, and there are more experienced teachers in Davis than in other districts.  At this point, newer teachers tend to go to other districts because the salaries are higher, so that skews the salary average to be higher in Davis.

      2. Bill Marshall

        That was my first guess, too, Hiram  and David, but didn’t know… I always like to see methodology and data sets before drawing conclusions such as shown in the graphic.  Possibly an indication of “figures don’t lie, but liars can figure”?

    3. Ron Oertel

      This is an interesting statistic.

      I suspect that information like this could contribute to a defeat for the proposal, especially if it had been widely-distributed earlier.

      It will be interesting to see what happens, as it seems to be less than a “sure thing”.

      Also wonder about the potential impact of the coronavirus, regarding voters’ willingness to approve any tax increase during a time of economic uncertainty.

      1. Bill Marshall

        You are absolutely correct Ron O… late-breaking disinformation can affect elections particularly if negative… witness…

        Also wonder about the potential impact of the coronavirus, regarding voters’ willingness to approve any tax increase during a time of economic uncertainty.

        Wonder away… @ $198/yr, just can’t see why either above should affect any rational person’s vote… but not all voters are rational…

         

