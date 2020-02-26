Officer Searches Man’s Apartment Complex after Searching Him at His Car; Man Charged for Possession and Sale of Narcotics

By Julietta Bisharyan

WOODLAND – After searching the defendant’s bedroom, the police officer found methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, in addition to supplies for sale purposes.

A preliminary hearing was held for the defendant, William Cole, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Before the first witness was called, Prosecutor Jordan Greenberg asked the court to exclude one potential witness, Cole’s girlfriend, from sitting in at the hearing, as she may become a witness in the trial. Judge David W. Reed denied this request, claiming he does not have the authority to excuse individuals who are not witnesses in the preliminary hearing.

Greenberg then called forth Officer Zachary Ryno to the witness stand. Ryno has been an officer for the Woodland Police Department for 12 years. He promptly identified the defendant in the courtroom.

On Feb. 5, 2020, Officer Ryno was assigned to patrol the Woodland area, when he recognized Cole from a previous contact. The defendant was sitting in his car. At the time, Cole was on probation for past charges.

Standing outside the defendant’s apartment complex, Officer Ryno approached Cole and began to search him and his car. Officer Ryno testified to having a body cam with him as he was conducting the search. Cole promptly complied with the search. Ryno found nothing and proceeded to walk toward the defendant’s apartment room in building D.

A woman, who identified herself as Cole’s mother, opened the door and allegedly let Officer Ryno inside for the search. She then led him to Cole’s bedroom, where he discovered the narcotics— including 42 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of heroin.

During the search, Officer Ryno also found scales, packaging materials, and about three tightly wrapped bundles of narcotics used for transport inside the human body, otherwise known as body packaging.

On top of Cole’s dresser, the officer allegedly found a meth pipe. In a black safe at the bottom of Cole’s closet, he found more methamphetamine, a scale, and a white substance. After NIK-testing the items, Officer Ryno was able to identify the white substance as cocaine.

When asked by Mr. Greenberg to state his opinion about the large quantity of drugs, Officer Ryno said it appears that the defendant was trying to sell them, not use the drugs. He claimed that it did not make sense to buy a bulk of drugs for use only.

Officer Ryno also testified to finding paperwork in the bedroom that had the defendant’s name printed on it. It appeared to be an application for the DMV.

At first, Officer Ryno indicated that he had doubts about Cole’s residence in apartment building D because he saw Cole’s girlfriend leaving from building B. It did not appear that she was living in Cole’s room since there was no evidence of female clothing. It later was revealed that Cole’s girlfriend allegedly has a drug problem.

Judge Reed found that there is sufficient evidence for Cole to answer each charge of the possession and sale of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

An arraignment on the information has been scheduled for Mar. 6, 2020, at 10 am.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9