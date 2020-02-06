Preliminary Hearing for Felony Vandalism

By Lea Barrios

WOODLAND – A Yolo county man faces felony vandalism charges for breaking into a motel room.

Jose Indalopez allegedly used tools to break into a hotel room. Community service officer Theresa Perez was called to the scene and watched an hour-long security video where she allegedly saw Indalopez jam a tool between the door frame and the door of a motel room. She also observed him use a tool in a sawing motion on the window frame. The motel manager estimates the damage to be about $1000 dollars.

The defendant was allegedly trying to get into the room because he thought his friend was there and wanted to meet him. A cleaning attendant went into the room expecting it to be unoccupied and found Indalopez sleeping on the bed. She asked him to leave and saw the damage to the room.

His defense lawyer argued that his charge should be reduced to a misdemeanor because the evidence doesn’t prove that the damage was $1000. She also argued since he is transient and was in need of a place to sleep, his intent was not malicious. Judge Rosenberg said that if he were to rule in favor of that it would be out of sympathy.

Judge Rosenberg asked her if she would argue that if he were to have broken into someone’s home. She replied she wouldn’t but that the circumstances are different because a motel is a business. The prosecution asked the court not to reduce the felony because a motel has residential rooms.

Officer Perez couldn’t identify the suspect from the surveillance video because he was wearing a large hat. She called in Officer Alvaro Reynoso to help identify him. He was able to identify the suspect from having an interaction with him before.

The arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2020.