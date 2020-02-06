Preliminary Hearing of Woman Allegedly Found With Purse Full of Meth and Heroin



By Abigail Henderson

WOODLAND – A woman is charged with transportation and selling of a controlled substance after being pulled over in Woodland with a total of 30.54 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, along with several doses of heroin.

The defendant, Rebecca McMillan, was pulled over for a routine vehicle stop but was found with a total of 30.54g of methamphetamines and other various doses of heroin. A metal spoon, several dirty syringes, cotton balls, and clear glass tubes were also found in the purse.

She admitted to knowing the drugs were in her purse and to using meth and heroin daily for the last 5 years. Ms. McMillan also admitted, during the vehicle stop, that she was on her way to give the drugs to a friend of hers in Sacramento.

The first witness, Deputy Robert Middleman, was the officer who pulled Ms. McMillan over. In his testimony, Mr. Middleman described his initial search of the car and the discovery of the purse.

Within it, he found smaller coin bags containing smaller doses of meth and clear Ziplocs, one of which contained 28.01 grams of meth.

Ms. McMillan admitted to the officer that she uses two 0.2 gram doses of meth daily. Along with the meth, other smoking bongs were discovered.

Another testimony came from Deputy Mark Ha, an expert in narcotics and the illegal selling of narcotics and a probation officer.

An average dose, in Mr. Ha’s expert opinion, is around 0.1-0.9 grams of meth. With this average, 30.54 grams of meth is equivalent to 152 single doses, with an estimated cost of $600.

After each testimony, the prosecution gave its argument. Deputy District Attorney Kyle Hasapes focused on the average dosage per regular user, and the 30.54 grams exceeded that average. He argued there is no other explanation to have such a high quantity of meth than to be selling it to furnish Ms. McMillan’s usage.

The defense argued the entirety of the controlled substances were for Ms. McMillan’s personal use and not being sold by her or her significant other.

Judge David Rosenberg decided there was more than enough sufficient evidence to hold Ms. McMillan to answer on all accounts. The arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2020.