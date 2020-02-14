Preliminary Hearing for Man Accused of Burglarizing Car

By Lea Barrios

Defendant Santiago Rosas, Jr., is charged with first-degree burglary, burglary, and vandalism after being found in the bed of a truck.

On January 26, 2020, Deputy Kyle Leonard noticed the lights in a truck were on and went up to the truck where he saw the defendant lying in the bed of the truck. He instructed him to stand up and get out when he saw the defendant holding several miscellaneous items.

The truck was parked on the street in front of the house where the owner lived. The owner said he uses the truck for his company, Skyline Scaffolding. He said he locks his truck and closes his garage door every night, but when Deputy Leonard arrived the truck was opened and the garage door was open. One of the items the defendant was holding was a remote garage door opener.

One of the door handles to the truck and a laser level was damaged. The owner of the truck had never seen the defendant before his truck was burglarized.

The arraignment is scheduled for February 27 at 9:00 am.