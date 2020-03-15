Aggie Research Campus Project Improves Traffic Conditions at Busy Davis Intersections

Reduces delay times and improves level of service on Mace Blvd.

(From Press Release – ARC) – The Draft Subsequent Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Aggie Research Campus project, released Friday, March 13, illustrates that local road improvements associated with the project’s buildout will improve traffic flows at several intersections serving local neighborhoods, including on Mace Blvd. south of I-80.

The report confirms what everyone in Davis already knows: traffic has gotten measurably worse in the last five years. Nevertheless, despite the additional cars that will be coming and going from the innovation campus, with developer funded roadway improvements morning traffic flows improve or remain the same at 12 of 20 existing studied intersections while evening flows improve or stay the same at 10 of the 20 existing intersections, the report shows.

South of I-80, morning and evening conditions improve at Mace Blvd. and El Macero Drive, reflected in reductions in the amount of time drivers are delayed at that intersection. The level of service during the peak morning hours remains at “A,” while level of service during the evening commute improves from “D” to “A” with delay being reduced by 68 percent from 28 seconds to nine seconds. At Mace Blvd. and Cowell Blvd., level of service during the peak evening hours improves from “E” to “C” with a 51 percent reduction in delay from 68 seconds to 33 seconds.

The letter grades are a measure of intersection performance and demonstrate that ARC’s design effectively addresses its traffic impacts in a way most important to Davis residents.

Similar improvements are anticipated at several of the other studied intersections, which primarily are located along Covell Boulevard and Mace Boulevard.

“What the report confirms is that the many local road and intersection improvements made possible by our project will measurably improve area traffic conditions, including for South Davis residents, even as we’re bringing new jobs and housing to the community,” said Aggie Research Campus Project Manager Dan Ramos. “We also know that I-80 improvements are desperately needed, and we’re firmly committed to helping make them happen as soon as possible.”

The Aggie Research Campus project is proposed by Ramco Enterprises, The Buzz Oates Group of Companies, and Reynolds & Brown on 187 acres at the northeast corner of Mace Boulevard and Interstate 80. The project is anticipated to be home to approximately 5,800 jobs and includes 850 housing units designed for campus employees. It also includes unprecedented construction of new affordable housing. It will generate millions of dollars in new revenue for city needs and services, including road improvements, parks and public safety.

The Draft Subsequent EIR is available on the City of Davis website at www.cityofdavis.org. Additional project information can be found at www.aggieresearch.com. The project is currently before several city commissions.