BREAKING NEWS: Yolo County Reports First COVID-19 Fatality

(From Press Release – Yolo County) – Yolo County’s Health and Human Services Agency announced the first fatality associated with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yolo County. This fatality occurred in an older adult with underlying chronic health problems. The infection was community acquired and was previously reported as the 6th confirmed Yolo County case. To protect patient privacy, personal health information that is covered under HIPAA, such as geographic location and gender, will not be shared.

“I am sad to report the first COVID-19 death in Yolo County. We all want to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Dr. Chapman. “To slow the spread of this virus, we all need to stay inside as much as possible and severely limit person-to-person interactions. We must do everything we can to protect our communities and prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed with sick people.”

To date Yolo County has had 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with this case being the first fatality. In response to the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the community, Yolo County issued a countywide health order on March 18 for residents to shelter in place from March 19 through April 7. With this order the County intends to slow the spread of the disease, protect those most vulnerable, and preserve local healthcare capacity.

“Our first COVID-19 death in Yolo County marks a grim turn in the local course of this disease. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends,” said Yolo County Chair Gary Sandy. “It is a sad reminder that everyone must shelter in place. It is imperative that we stop the ongoing spread of this virus. It is the personal responsibility of every Yolo County resident to observe the health protocols. It is now a matter of life and death.”

Residents are encouraged to continue to follow guidance from public officials to prevent the spread of illness. These measures include:

Staying home if you are sick.

Following the health officer order and sheltering in place.

Avoiding gatherings and practicing social distancing. For ALL people, restrict contact with others to 6 feet, particularly for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions that are more susceptible to COVID-19.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw it in the trash can.

Cleaning all “High-Touch” surfaces every day, following use instructions on the label.

For detailed information and guidance about COVID-19, visit the Yolo County webpage at: www.yolocounty.org/coronavirus . Residents can also call Yolo 2-1-1 for resource information. Information regarding the shelter in place order, including a list of frequently asked questions, is available on www.yolocounty.org/shelter-in- place. For additional updates follow Yolo County on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ YoloCounty/ or Twitter at: https://twitter.com/ YoloCountyCA.