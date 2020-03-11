Brief Response from City Staff on the Owl Issue

From Ashley Feeney

Assistant City Manager

In a message, he said:

1) there is no habitat easement or official destination for the property or policy direction that ensures the property is safe or managed for owls to live,

2) it would be irresponsible to promote a sensitive wildlife species to use a site where they could potentially be placed in harms way (i.e. an adjacent development application is under review where though not agreed to, a portion of the property is being sought for an ag buffer

3) our wildlife biologist, John McNerney recommends a passive deterrent through not mowing the property which would encourage the owls to relocate to more suitable habitat that is actively managed like the nearby Wildhorse Ag buffer

4) the area the owls have been using is right next to Mace which is a terrible place for young chicks.

It would be better to have them move to a safer area that doesn’t risk vehicle mortality or potential artificial relocation mortality.

Our staff is looking out for the long-term health of the species through thoughtful decision making.