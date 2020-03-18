Breaking News
City of Davis to Close Public Offices – Essential Operations and Services Will Continue

March 17, 2020 – The City of Davis announced today that all City facilities, including City Hall, the Police and Fire Stations, the Corporations Yards, Veterans Memorial Center and Senior Center will be closed to the public effective March 18, 2020, through at least March 31, 2020.  Non-essential City staff will be telecommuting or on leave during this time.

The City’s core public services will not be affected and will continue, including police and fire services, operations and maintenance of critical infrastructure (sewer and water and solid waste), limited parks maintenance, Davis Community Transit, and management of the City’s emergency operations center.  This action is part of the City of Davis’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about building permitting, resale inspections, and construction inspection activity during this time, email your staff contact in the Community Development and Sustainability Department or call (530) 757-5655.

Those conducting business with the City are encouraged to do so remotely by phone, email, online.  Resources on how to do business with the City can be found at www.cityofdavis.org/coronavirus, by selecting “You Can Do Your City Business Online” at the top of the page.

These dates and services may be modified as any State and/or Yolo County guidelines evolve. Yolo County is the lead agency for the COVID-19 response, for more information on the County response, please visit: https://www.yolocounty.org/coronavirus

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

