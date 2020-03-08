Commentary: Covid-19 An Update

by Tia Will

I want to stress this is an opinion piece. I am a retired gynecologist with a special interest in and many years of experience sitting on public health councils and boards in Sacramento and Yolo counties. I am not an expert in infectious disease nor public health. These are my personal recommendations. For official recommendations, I recommend checking the Yolo County Public Health web site.

On February 15, I wrote an article on corona virus along with my advice based on the presence of a total of 15 cases in the US at that time. My advice at that time was as follows:

Do pay attention to symptoms, especially fever, cough & difficulty breathing.

Do stay home if you are feeling ill

Call your physicians line for advice. Do not present to the office with these symptoms without calling first as there may be special protocols in place.

Do not get your news about CoVid-19 from social media.

Do not get your medical advice from online purveyors of “cures”.

Do not get health tips from social media

Do not hoard masks which are badly needed by health care personnel.

Much has changed since I wrote that.

We now have a case of Covid-19 in Yolo County. We have evidence of community spread of the virus. We know we are underestimating the number of cases due to insufficient testing. So with that background and the following Johns Hopkins world wide data as of this am:

I am making the following recommendations in addition to those of 2/15:

groups of people (conferences, seminars, indoor sporting events, concerts…). Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds/ use hand sanitizer/ use antiseptic sheets to clean frequently touched items such as door knobs, handles, cabinet pulls and counters especially upon return to your home after going out.

Do have an approximate 2 week supply of food, medicines, household necessities on hand

both to avoid unnecessary shopping trips but also in the less likely event of community quarantine.

Do use a mask only if you must go out and yourself have a cough. The goal is the protection of others. Do not hoard masks for use when you are asymptomatic as they are in short supply and needed by health care workers.

Avoid using taxis, Uber, Lyft, and public transportation if possible, especially if you are a member of a vulnerable group

Avoid cruises

Avoid unnecessary airline travel

Remember when considering what if any special steps to take that while you yourself may not be at risk, you may be taking the risk of exposing someone else in your family, friends or associates.

In our current political and news climate, when considering whether any piece of information of advice is accurate, consider checking multiple including overseas sources of information.