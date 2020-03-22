Community Support: International House Davis Launches Covid-19 Resources

International House Davis, (I-House) in collaboration with community members and moderators of the Covid-19 Yolo Community Response Facebook Group, has launched a Covid-19 Community Survey to assess local and regional resource gaps, gather and share information, and bring us together (virtually) to take care of one another and flatten the curve. Please complete this community survey as a first step in assessing the immediate needs of our community and identifying opportunities to help each other. Please fill out the survey Here o complételo en español Aqui

We hope to use the survey to inform an online community forum, establish follow-up communication, deliver assistance, and create valuable and supportive virtual programming. Please be sure to include your email address so we can let you know about further actions and send you important information.

I-House has also compiled a Covid-19 Resource and Information List available at www.internationalhousedavis.org. This is a dynamic list that will continue to grow and change as information becomes available. Covid-19 Resource List

For more information please call Shelly Gilbride, Executive Director, at 530-723-2288 or email her at shelly@ihousedavis.org