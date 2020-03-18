Covid-19 Resources and Community Survey

This is a general list of resources to help community members navigate information regarding Covid-19. Thank you to the moderators and members of the Covid-19 Community Response group that have contributed to this effort and continue to support and serve our community through this crisis. Please email shelly@ihousedavis.org if you have other resources to add to the list or if you find any errors. I-House Davis is also conducting a community survey to gather information on immediate needs to inform virtual programming and community activation. Please fill out the survey here.

If you need food and supplies

Unemployment/Workforce Information

School Closures/Childcare:

How can I help?

Travel Information

Education Resources

Covid-19 Information

VIRTUAL EVENT Friday March 20th 5:30 -7 pm: Addressing Financial Hardship in the Time of Corona Virus. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/addressing-financial-hardship-in-the-time-of-coronavirus-zoom-meeting-tickets-100168611012?fbclid=IwAR1DK-IKojVHfCXrgwrTvxALWL64hxI01XDt9Oh8eTUUA1ctf7HEqAPXqzE

UFCW 8 Resource Guide: https://www.ufcw8.org/index.cfm?zone=/unionactive/view_article.cfm&HomeID=675195&fbclid=IwAR3lf0oOLfL8nRLFL_Y2wB6cBBd_V2PR92MFAnkVsgV67HqjFrrY94AFAdE

California Labor Department: https://www.labor.ca.gov/coronavirus2019/#chart

CA Employment Development Department – information for employees, self-employed and employers https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm?fbclid=IwAR2dVqVV4ml4jy0tl8XVqENp5vTSSw-RHUuyLYtu5bg-yCLMraB4c5yHfGg

Freelance Artist Resources: https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/

Americans for the Arts Resources: https://www.americansforthearts.org/by-topic/disaster-preparedness/coronavirus-covid-19-resource-and-response-center

Tips for loss of income: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/16/what-to-do-if-you-are-facing-financial-hardship-because-of-coronavirus.html

Small Business Association Disaster Loan for Covid-19 https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/?fbclid=IwAR13Ab-71F4uyTbjVHDG7CYkaq5AkFXLHXB6IFp41aR8VCH2Jtsv7q0TgoA

Rent/Utility Assistance

Governor Newsom’s Executive Order to protect renters and homeowners: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/03/16/governor-newsom-issues-executive-order-to-protect-renters-and-homeowners-during-covid-19-pandemic/?fbclid=IwAR32nq-CRUcG-tX7GdZVTXC5AbxD9DEnUUziukUVfEn9ZmLLT8Zi3lhv9_k

School Closures/Childcare

School closure: https://djusd.net/about/superintendent_message/c_o_v_i_d-19_closure

School meals: “school breakfast and lunch will be served: DJUSD will continue to provide meals to students during school closures. Beginning on Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3, breakfast and lunch service for students Monday through Friday will occur across the District at Marguerite Montgomery Elementary, Harper Junior High, Davis Senior High and Patwin Elementary from 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Meal packages will include lunch for the current day and breakfast for the next morning. Updates will be posted at the Student Nutrition Services website.”

Willet CDC will be open from 7 am – 6 pm starting March 17th for families with “absolute need”. https://www.cdicdc.org/

How can I help?

For those that have the financial capacity, cash donations are the most helpful for STEAC, the Food Bank and other non-profit organizations that are on the front lines. Please consider donating funds.

Yolo Food bank – home deliveries: Yolo Food Bank is proud to be in partnership with the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services, and needs volunteers for these home deliveries. To step up, please send an email with contact information and the city in which you reside to info@yolofoodbank.org. The Volunteer Data entry Form – https://arcg.is/inTmS. If you are willing to help distribute food (or eventually do other tasks), please fill out this form.

Buy gift cards at local businesses to help sustain them through this crisis

Check in on neighbors – text, call, knock on doors but keep a safe distance

Offer to run errands for people in need, and leave supplies on doorsteps.

STEAC: Short Term Emergency Aid – volunteer opportunities

Travel Information

Education Resources

Free Online educational Subscriptions: http://www.amazingeducationalresources.com/

Another site for free online educational subscriptions: https://kidsactivitiesblog.com/135609/list-of-education-companies-offering-free-subscriptions/?fbclid=IwAR05qaB6_fHH0kkCcd9IK0NXvyQ5oBOIMvatf3YaEjo3KnZUyCduZUqAl2Y

Covid-19 Information