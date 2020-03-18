Covid-19 Resources and Community Survey

This is a general list of resources to help community members navigate information regarding Covid-19. Thank you to the moderators and members of the Covid-19 Community Response group that have contributed to this effort and continue to support and serve our community through this crisis. Please email shelly@ihousedavis.org if you have other resources to add to the list or if you find any errors. I-House Davis is also conducting a community survey to gather information on immediate needs to inform virtual programming and community activation. Please fill out the survey here.
Unemployment/Workforce Information
If you need food and supplies
- Yolo Food Bank: free home delivery of food to low-income seniors and other vulnerable residents during Covid-19 beginning Monday. Distribution sites also available. Up-to-date information here
- The Recipient Data Entry Form – https://arcg.is/1mbT1i please fill this out if you are in need of Yolo Food Bank services can get assistance.
- STEAC: Short Term Emergency Aid – immediate food and supplies.
- Davis Community Meals
- Farm Fresh to You: donating boxes of produce to people in need
- UC Davis Food Pantry: food for UC Davis students with student IDs
- Upper Crust Bakery: No contact delivery
- College Cab: free food and grocery delivery to seniors.
- VIRTUAL EVENT Friday March 20th 5:30 -7 pm: Addressing Financial Hardship in the Time of Corona Virus. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/addressing-financial-hardship-in-the-time-of-coronavirus-zoom-meeting-tickets-100168611012?fbclid=IwAR1DK-IKojVHfCXrgwrTvxALWL64hxI01XDt9Oh8eTUUA1ctf7HEqAPXqzE
- UFCW 8 Resource Guide: https://www.ufcw8.org/index.cfm?zone=/unionactive/view_article.cfm&HomeID=675195&fbclid=IwAR3lf0oOLfL8nRLFL_Y2wB6cBBd_V2PR92MFAnkVsgV67HqjFrrY94AFAdE
- California Labor Department: https://www.labor.ca.gov/coronavirus2019/#chart
- CA Employment Development Department – information for employees, self-employed and employers https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm?fbclid=IwAR2dVqVV4ml4jy0tl8XVqENp5vTSSw-RHUuyLYtu5bg-yCLMraB4c5yHfGg
- Freelance Artist Resources: https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/
- Americans for the Arts Resources: https://www.americansforthearts.org/by-topic/disaster-preparedness/coronavirus-covid-19-resource-and-response-center
- Tips for loss of income: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/16/what-to-do-if-you-are-facing-financial-hardship-because-of-coronavirus.html
- Small Business Association Disaster Loan for Covid-19 https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/?fbclid=IwAR13Ab-71F4uyTbjVHDG7CYkaq5AkFXLHXB6IFp41aR8VCH2Jtsv7q0TgoA
Rent/Utility Assistance
- Governor Newsom’s Executive Order to protect renters and homeowners: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/03/16/governor-newsom-issues-executive-order-to-protect-renters-and-homeowners-during-covid-19-pandemic/?fbclid=IwAR32nq-CRUcG-tX7GdZVTXC5AbxD9DEnUUziukUVfEn9ZmLLT8Zi3lhv9_k
School Closures/Childcare
- School closure: https://djusd.net/about/superintendent_message/c_o_v_i_d-19_closure
- School meals: “school breakfast and lunch will be served: DJUSD will continue to provide meals to students during school closures. Beginning on Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3, breakfast and lunch service for students Monday through Friday will occur across the District at Marguerite Montgomery Elementary, Harper Junior High, Davis Senior High and Patwin Elementary from 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Meal packages will include lunch for the current day and breakfast for the next morning. Updates will be posted at the Student Nutrition Services website.”
- Willet CDC will be open from 7 am – 6 pm starting March 17th for families with “absolute need”. https://www.cdicdc.org/
How can I help?
- For those that have the financial capacity, cash donations are the most helpful for STEAC, the Food Bank and other non-profit organizations that are on the front lines. Please consider donating funds.
- Yolo Food bank – home deliveries: Yolo Food Bank is proud to be in partnership with the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services, and needs volunteers for these home deliveries. To step up, please send an email with contact information and the city in which you reside to info@yolofoodbank.org.
- The Volunteer Data entry Form – https://arcg.is/inTmS. If you are willing to help distribute food (or eventually do other tasks), please fill out this form.
- Buy gift cards at local businesses to help sustain them through this crisis
- Check in on neighbors – text, call, knock on doors but keep a safe distance
- Offer to run errands for people in need, and leave supplies on doorsteps.
- STEAC: Short Term Emergency Aid – volunteer opportunities
Travel Information
Education Resources
- Free Online educational Subscriptions: http://www.amazingeducationalresources.com/
- Another site for free online educational subscriptions: https://kidsactivitiesblog.com/135609/list-of-education-companies-offering-free-subscriptions/?fbclid=IwAR05qaB6_fHH0kkCcd9IK0NXvyQ5oBOIMvatf3YaEjo3KnZUyCduZUqAl2Y
Covid-19 Information
- Covid-19 global statistics: https://covid19stats.live/
- Davis Media Access: Covid-19 Community report Tues and Friday 12-12:30pm https://kdrt.org/program/covid-19-community-report
- Raceforward Statement on Corona Virus and its impact on communities of color
- Sirius XM Free Corona Virus Info