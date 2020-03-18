Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Covid-19 Resources and Community Survey

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Health Care
Leave a comment
49 Views
Share:

This is a general list of resources to help community members navigate information regarding Covid-19. Thank you to the moderators and members of the Covid-19 Community Response group that have contributed to this effort and continue to support and serve our community through this crisis. Please email shelly@ihousedavis.org if you have other resources to add to the list or if you find any errors. I-House Davis is also conducting a community survey to gather information on immediate needs to inform virtual programming and community activation. Please fill out the survey here.

If you need food and supplies

Unemployment/Workforce Information

School Closures/Childcare:

How can I help?

Travel Information

Education Resources

Covid-19 Information

 

If you need food and supplies

Unemployment/Workforce Information

Rent/Utility Assistance

School Closures/Childcare

  • School closure: https://djusd.net/about/superintendent_message/c_o_v_i_d-19_closure
  • School meals: “school breakfast and lunch will be served: DJUSD will continue to provide meals to students during school closures. Beginning on Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3, breakfast and lunch service for students Monday through Friday will occur across the District at Marguerite Montgomery Elementary, Harper Junior High, Davis Senior High and Patwin Elementary from 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Meal packages will include lunch for the current day and breakfast for the next morning. Updates will be posted at the Student Nutrition Services website.
  • Willet CDC will be open from 7 am – 6 pm starting March 17th for families with “absolute need”. https://www.cdicdc.org/

How can I help?

  • For those that have the financial capacity, cash donations are the most helpful for STEAC, the Food Bank and other non-profit organizations that are on the front lines. Please consider donating funds.
  • Yolo Food bank – home deliveries: Yolo Food Bank is proud to be in partnership with the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services, and needs volunteers for these home deliveries. To step up, please send an email with contact information and the city in which you reside to info@yolofoodbank.org.
    • The Volunteer Data entry Form – https://arcg.is/inTmS. If you are willing to help distribute food (or eventually do other tasks), please fill out this form.
  • Buy gift cards at local businesses to help sustain them through this crisis
  • Check in on neighbors – text, call, knock on doors but keep a safe distance
  • Offer to run errands for people in need, and leave supplies on doorsteps.
  • STEAC: Short Term Emergency Aid – volunteer opportunities

Travel Information

Education Resources

Covid-19 Information

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for