Davis Schools Remain Open For Now

The Governor has left it up to local school districts as to what they are to do. Governor Newsom said on Wednesday, that schools are “essential” and not included in statewide ban on public gatherings.

But around Northern California many are closing their doors. San Francisco’s school district announced Thursday that all its campuses will close for three weeks. West Contra Costa and Berkeley have followed suit while Palo Alto and Alameda said they will allow parents to keep children home but classes will continue.

The Bee reported that Sac City Unified will close its schools but only temporarily – Monday through Wednesday. This comes after news that a substitute teacher tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks after teaching for a day at an Elementary School.

District officials are encouraging medically fragile students and staff to stay home Friday. Attendance is voluntary for everyone else.

The plan is to disinfect the campuses over the three days that they are closed.

On Monday, Yolo County issued a joint press release with PLacer County on recommendations for schools.

Schools that have a COVID-19 exposure or a case should make decisions about closing or other actions in collaboration with their local health department.

Schools should also follow posted CDPH and California Department of Education joint guidance under Scenario II or higher, depending on circumstances.

Schools should minimize students and/or staff working within arm’s length of each other whenever feasible

In a message from Superintendent John Bowes:

“We are operating in a changing landscape as we learn more information about the spread of the novel Coronavirus, also called COVID-19. Davis Joint Unified is not alone in trying to make the best decisions for our students and staff and how we can support public health efforts for our community and region as a whole. This matter is at the top of our minds as we share updates and evaluate our local situation on a daily basis. As a District team, we are working together to track the current situation, coordinate with the Yolo County Public Health Department and other partners and implement thoughtful and appropriate measures for our local situation.”

He notes: ” These “social distancing” recommendations are to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to reduce the number of people infected, and especially protect those who are most vulnerable to this severe illness (specifically, older individuals and those with chronic health conditions). This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in our State, region, and county when such measures, if implemented properly, can help to slow the spread of this disease.”

At this point, Yolo County has not closed and it appears they will remain open for now.

There are certainly drawbacks to school closures including what working families will do with their kids when childcare will be limited.

Some have criticized Yolo County for failing to cancel all public events rather than simply issuing recommendations.

Stay tuned as the situation seems to be changing very rapidly and most public health officials believe things will get much worse, before they get better.