Emergency Food Assistance Option for Yolo County Low-Income Seniors Begins Monday

(From Press Release, Yolo Food Bank) – To address coronavirus mitigation-related barriers to food access for low-income seniors and other vulnerable populations in Yolo County, Yolo Food Bank will begin a free home-delivered food service this Monday. The program will continue until further notice. Please call 530-668-0690 or email info@yolofoodbank.org to participate. Individuals who are not low-income are urged to contact a for-profit grocery delivery service, so that Yolo Food Bank can prioritize the needs of low-income residents during this time of crisis.

“The Coronavirus social distancing measures being implemented in Yolo County and elsewhere are creating unforeseen barriers preventing seniors, residents with underlying health conditions, and other vulnerable populations from meeting their basic needs,” stated Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Michael Bisch. “California’s food banks are among the first responders to ‘mitigating’ the Coronavirus public health mitigation measures. Yolo Food Bank has been mobilizing since last week to provide food delivery services for these residents disproportionately impacted by social distancing measures.”

All other individuals who regularly access food via Yolo Food Bank’s more than 100 ongoing public distributions each month throughout the county should continue to visit these locations. As some of these sites are being temporarily relocated due to the closure of public facilities hosting these distributions, please visit https://yolofoodbank.org/get-help/ for up-to-date information.

Addressing the emerging community needs created by the coronavirus outbreak requires an all-hands on deck response. Yolo County service organizations, volunteer groups, nonprofits, and students who may be on an unanticipated break from school all are welcomed to participate in this urgent, meaningful work. To lend a hand, please contact Robb Davis, Yolo Food Bank ‘s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, at 530-220-2344 or robb@yolofoodbank.org.

Yolo Food Bank urges all community members and organizations to follow Yolo Public Health Officer Ron Chapman’s recommendations for social distancing, in particular, postponing all non-essential events and gatherings. Dr. Chapman has communicated that this is the most effective means of slowing the spread of coronavirus, helps to avoid overwhelming our local healthcare system, and sustains our ability to meet basic needs such as food distribution. Please go to www.yolocounty.org/coronavirus for a comprehensive list of public health recommendations.

“We are a resilient community,” Bisch said. “By working together, we can meet this coronavirus challenge.”