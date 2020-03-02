Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 46 – Fordham Law Professor John Pfaff and Mass Incarceration

John Pfaff is a law professor at Fordham University. He is the author of a groundbreaking work which looks at a series of data to analyze mass incarceration and the true causes of it and presents a path to achieve real reform.

He argues that the “standard story” about mass incarceration is largely wrong. Mass incarceration is not drive by the war on drugs as some have argued and instead in order to get to the heart of the problem we have to address how we incarcerate the most serious offenders.

On Everyday Injustice, the professor discusses this theory as well as his thoughts on criminal justice reform and the progressive prosecutor movement.

