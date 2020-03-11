Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 49 – ACLU’s Udi Ofer Talks Justice Reform

UDi Ofer is the ACLU Director of the Justice Division and Deputy National Political Director. We talk with him about recent elections and their implications for criminal justice reform as well as the goal of reducing incarceration by 50 percent and the how to reach that number.

“The next president must tackle the country’s mass incarceration crisis in a way that restores fundamental civil liberties, upholds human dignity, combats racial injustice, prioritizes rehabilitation, and leads to safer and healthier communities,” Udi Ofer wrote last year.

