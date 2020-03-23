Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 52 – Virginia Prosecutor Buta Biberaj

Buta Biberaj was elected last year as Commonwealth Attorney in Loudon County Virginia. She ran as the progressive reformer and became the first new top prosecutor in 16 years.

Criminal justice reform looks a bit different in suburban Virginia, what has traditionally been more red but has over time shifted.

We talk about the issues and challenges of reform in Virginia and it how it differs from other places that we have spoken about.

