KDRT COVID-19 updates live on Tuesdays and Fridays

Local public radio station KDRT is broadcasting live updates about local resources and issues surrounding COVID-19, hosted by Davis Media Access Executive Director Autumn Labbé-Renault. Here is the link to the program page: https://kdrt.org/program/covid-19-community-report
And the most recent episode from 3/20 is here: https://kdrt.org/audio/covid-19-community-report-episode-2-march-20-2020

