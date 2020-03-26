Listen to Our Everyday Injustice Progressive Prosecution Podcasts

Over the course of the last several months, we have spoken to a few dozen progressive prosecution candidates and prosecutors that have already been elected. The discussions have been poignant and telling. While each of the prosecutors is rooted heavily in their own communities, they have a common language of attempting decarceration and racial disparities in the system.

Click on the interviews below to listen to our shows… So far we have published interviews from five elected DAs and ten candidates—with several more on the way.

Elected Progressive Prosecutors

Chesa Boudin – interviewed last August prior to his election – click here

Larry Krasner – Philadelphia – click here

Aramis Ayala – Florida – click here

Diana Becton – Contra Costa County – click here

Buta Biberaj – Virginia – click here

Candidates and Others:

Joe Kimok – Ft. Lauderdale – click here

Eli Savit – Washtenaw County Michigan (Ann Arbour) – click here

George Gascon – Los Angeles / Former SF DA – click here

Genevieve Jones-Wright – San Diego (2018) – click here

Janos Marton – Manhattan – click here

Jose Garza – Travis County/ Austin – click here

Julie Gunnigle – Maricopa County/ Phoenix – click here

Jason Williams – New Orleans – click here

Laura Conover – Pima County/ Tuscon – click here

Tiffany Caban – Queens (2019) – click here

Non-candidates

Nazgol Ghandnoosh – Sentencing Project – click here

Miriam Krinsky – Fair and Just Prosecution – click here

Udi Ofer – ACLU – click here

John Pfaff – Law Professor and Author – click here

Johnathan Rapping – Gideon’s Promise – click here

Upcoming Shows

Michael Doughtery – Elected DA in Boulder Colorado – 3/27

Sim Gill – Elected DA in Salt Lake County, Utah – 3/30

Parisa Deghani-Tafti – Elected Commonwealth Prosecutor, Arlington, VA – TBA

Eric Gonzalez – Elected DA in Brooklyn -TBA

Jacqueline Esser – Candidate, Hawaii – TBA

