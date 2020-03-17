UPDATE: Davis Asks Residents to Shelter in Place

(From Press Release – City of Davis) – The City of Davis announced today that it is urging residents to follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directives to shelter-in-place and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, March 16, 2020, Gov. Newsom said he planned to extend the Bay Area shelter-in-place guidelines statewide, however stopped short of issuing an order. He also directed that all gyms and movie theaters close and that restaurants limit service to take-out/delivery meals only. In a previous directive, he also asked that residents age 65 and over, and those at higher risk for serious illness stay at home.

Gov. Newsom also issued an executive order on Monday that authorizes local governments to stop evictions for renters and homeowners and protect Californians against utility shutoffs. The Davis City Council will discuss this topic at a special meeting scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at the Community Chambers.

“This is a challenging time for us all, and we are asking residents to look out for their neighbors by practicing social distancing,” said Mayor Brett Lee. “The City is working closely with the Yolo County Health Department to encourage practices to keep the community safe and healthy.”

Local restaurants can provide take-out food and make deliveries. The City encourages residents to support local businesses as they are able to, but is asking that residents not gather in groups or use restaurant dining rooms. Consistent with the Governor’s directives, the Davis Police Department is temporarily suspending all bar/restaurant entertainment permits. The City asks that residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home.

By urging people to “shelter in place,” the City is simply recommending individuals stay at home and only leave their homes for essential purposes, such as necessary medical appointments, grocery shopping or picking up prepared meals at a restaurant, and traveling to perform essential job functions. Additionally, while walking in public places, people are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing and keep a distance of six feet from each other.

The City will provide regular updates as new information becomes available. Please refer to the City’s website at www.cityofdavis.org and the City’s Facebook page for updates. The City will also distribute information on the Nextdoor.com platform.